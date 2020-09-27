AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 110,049 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 110,049 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of ADTRAN worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. TheStreet raised shares of ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $476.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

