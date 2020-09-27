AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,467 shares of company stock worth $4,284,791 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.