Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,799 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $25,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 678,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 226,717 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 294,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 134.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 424,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,800,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,055,000 after buying an additional 65,898 shares during the period.

FSTA opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $40.23.

