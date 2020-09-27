Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 72,391 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,391 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $25,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $349,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MSA Safety by 14.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 4,395.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 218,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MSA Safety by 1,730.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA opened at $133.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average is $115.00. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.26 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

In related news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $1,438,519.71. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,994 shares of company stock worth $8,338,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.