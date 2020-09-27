Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,084 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Nutanix worth $25,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,379,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,285,000 after purchasing an additional 478,219 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Nutanix by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,138 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,920,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,640,000 after buying an additional 71,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 124.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,714,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,054,000 after buying an additional 2,059,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 684.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,599,000 after buying an additional 2,241,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $334,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $271,019.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.