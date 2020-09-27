AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AppFolio by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AppFolio by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,491,000. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $69,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $2,498,186.70. Insiders have sold 102,512 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,373 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $142.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $180.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

