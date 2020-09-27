Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 166,422 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of BOX worth $25,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BOX by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in BOX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 602,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BOX by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 96,072 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $17.41 on Friday. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. BOX had a negative return on equity of 279.40% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $313,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,218,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,087.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,767,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,386,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,230 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

