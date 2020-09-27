AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Allegion by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Allegion by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

