Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,411,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $106,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 50.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 264.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

AMWD stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.41. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

