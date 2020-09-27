Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,119,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.00% of Argo Group worth $108,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on Argo Group in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $737,861.94.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $33.66 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.45.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

