Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 186,204 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,139,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Harsco worth $109,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth about $230,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 74.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after acquiring an additional 913,626 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Harsco by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Harsco by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSC opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.25 million. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

