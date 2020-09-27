Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 475,996 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,108,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 475,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.91% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $110,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:WDR opened at $14.26 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $929.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.