Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 59.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Silk Road Medical worth $110,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 828.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $441,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $278,338.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,277.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,837 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silk Road Medical from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.83. Silk Road Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.19.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

