Vanguard Group Inc. Has $110.50 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.55% of Penske Automotive Group worth $110,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of PAG opened at $46.31 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $53.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

