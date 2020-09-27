Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $111,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Infosys by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Infosys by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $13.57 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.