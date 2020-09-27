TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.11% of TTEC worth $111,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TTEC by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in TTEC by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TTEC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,848.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,665 shares of company stock worth $2,436,170 in the last quarter. Insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

TTEC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Sidoti lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

