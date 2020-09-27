Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,676 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Brooks Automation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Brooks Automation by 7.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brooks Automation by 112.8% during the first quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,265,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,271 shares of company stock worth $9,038,632 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

