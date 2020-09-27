iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,912,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after purchasing an additional 619,794 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,769,000 after purchasing an additional 229,364 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,831,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,409,000 after purchasing an additional 226,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10,430.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,860,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $59.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

