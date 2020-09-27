Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 56,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of IPKW opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $34.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.