Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,198 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

