ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.15% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Financials alerts:

UYG opened at $29.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28. ProShares Ultra Financials has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.