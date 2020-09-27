Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 65.2% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period.

Shares of BKT opened at $6.04 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

