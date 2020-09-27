Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,879 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

