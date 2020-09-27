Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.91.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GEO. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $23,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 3,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $38,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.