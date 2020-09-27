Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $5.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.85. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $8.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $10.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $13.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.14 to $32.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 30.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $303.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.04. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $199.00 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a current ratio of 21.20.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total transaction of $4,238,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,721 shares in the company, valued at $771,217,851.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

