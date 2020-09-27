1347 Investors Llc Sells 54,655 Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 54,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $430,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

1347 Investors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, 1347 Investors Llc sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $61,040.00.

Shares of LMB opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Limbach Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. Limbach had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $135.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.50% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Limbach from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.