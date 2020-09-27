Andrea F. Wainer Sells 3,650 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $46,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 178.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,187.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.