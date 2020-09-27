John M. Albertine Sells 3,500 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kadant stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 135.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.