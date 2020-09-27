First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) Stock Price Up 2.2%

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.77 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 26 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.