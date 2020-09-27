AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Shares Down 4.7%

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. 15,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 814% from the average session volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMVMF)

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

