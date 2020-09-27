Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TCRR. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $617.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tcr2 Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

