AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Trading Up 2.5%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS)’s stock price were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.24. Approximately 804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,215 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 84.70% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

