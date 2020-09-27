Anfield Equity Sector Etf (NYSEARCA:AESR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Anfield Equity Sector Etf (NYSEARCA:AESR) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 1,996 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 54,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its position in Anfield Equity Sector Etf stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Anfield Equity Sector Etf (NYSEARCA:AESR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Anfield Equity Sector Etf accounts for 2.2% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Equity Sector Etf were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

