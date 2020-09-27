Insider Buying: National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Acquires $29,063.61 in Stock

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.93 per share, with a total value of $29,063.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,077,866.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NHC stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.88 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $261.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $17,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1,073.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 114,317 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the first quarter worth $3,551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 94.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in National HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $1,534,000.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.