Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 14,582 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,921.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 455,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $16,437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,665,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,017,000 after acquiring an additional 277,482 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $11,251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 63.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 592,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,303.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.