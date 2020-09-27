Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley increased their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

