Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 2,596.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 47,835 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

