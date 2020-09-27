Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 766 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 174.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 47.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the second quarter worth $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPX Flow in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in SPX Flow by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87. SPX Flow Inc has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

