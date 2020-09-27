Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 144,139 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,139 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDG opened at $78.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.