Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 98,373 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 98,373 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.