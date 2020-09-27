Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $292,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $2,459,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

