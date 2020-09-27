Bank of Montreal Can Has $160,000 Stock Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in GMS were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GMS by 452.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 466,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of GMS by 158.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 261,700 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 37.2% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 903,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,207,000 after buying an additional 244,636 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 9.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,095,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after buying an additional 181,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

GMS stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. GMS Inc has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.