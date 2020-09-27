Bank of Montreal Can Has $161,000 Stock Position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 6,691,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 378.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,036,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 305,213 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 872,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 792.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $2.97 on Friday. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $797.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $484.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.