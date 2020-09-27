Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 296.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vicor were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VICR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after buying an additional 31,627 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 110,731 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 304,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In other news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $155,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $328,399.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,275. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

VICR opened at $75.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.18 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor Corp has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $90.88.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.