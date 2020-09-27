Bank of Montreal Can Has $163,000 Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Universal Technical Institute worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $79,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 17.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth $89,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,630.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,362 shares of company stock worth $1,083,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $171.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.