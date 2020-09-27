American International Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,513 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EARN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $11.34 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $139.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 226.14% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EARN shares. TheStreet raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

