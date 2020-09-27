American International Group Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $143,820,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Aramark by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,962,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,552 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $58,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aramark by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Aramark by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.42.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $26.64 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

