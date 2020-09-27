American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,894 Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 92.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 290,254 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $457,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quantum alerts:

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 38,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $216,548.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $65,991.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,000 shares of company stock worth $933,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

QMCO stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Quantum Corp has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum Corp will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.