American International Group Inc. Makes New Investment in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of VOXX International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VOXX International by 306.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VOXX International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.59 on Friday. VOXX International Corp has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $181.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Beat Kahli bought 31,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $195,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 325,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,447. Corporate insiders own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOXX International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.