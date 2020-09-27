American International Group Inc. Takes $70,000 Position in Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet Inc (NASDAQ:RDVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDVT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Red Violet by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 264,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,110 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 171,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,622 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 115,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Violet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet in the second quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Red Violet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $18.94 on Friday. Red Violet Inc has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $229.89 million, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative net margin of 29.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management.

